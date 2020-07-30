1/
Margaret M. White "Peggy" White
Margaret White

Margaret "Peggy" M. White, 89, died Monday, July 27, 2020, on St. Simons Island, after an extended illness.

The family is so very grateful for the nurturing care she received through the years at Magnolia Manor.

Margaret was born in Utica, N.Y., and graduated in 1948 from Whitesboro High School. In 1949, she married George Thomas White and became a devoted Navy wife. They were stationed in many different locales, including Pensacola, Fla., Barbers Point, Hawaii and Olathe, Kan. Their final post was N.A.S. Glynco, Brunswick, Ga., in 1961. She was not only a dedicated mother, but as her children grew older, entered the workforce and was employed by J.M. Fields and later the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Robert White (Linda), Thomas White (Mimi) of Brunswick; daughters, Barbara Neyman of Tulsa, Okla., and Susan Ray (Steve) of Las Vegas, Nev.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

There will be a private family ceremony on Friday, July 31, 2020, with Father Tim McKeown presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 30, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 30, 2020.
