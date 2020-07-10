Mary Stock
Margaret Mary Lincoln Stock died peacefully on July 8, 2020, at her home on Jekyll Island with her family gathered around her.
She was born on May 27, 1942 in East Orange, N.J., the daughter of Donald O. Lincoln and Margaret Mary Delaney Lincoln. She grew up in Chevy Chase and Bethesda, Md., and graduated from Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C. She received a BA in economics in 1964 from Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y., which included a year of study at London School of Economics. Upon graduation, she married First Lt. Ronald Stock, a West Point 1962 graduate, and the couple embarked on a military career that took them to Thailand, USSR and U.S. military destinations.
After the birth of two sons, Mary returned to school, and in 1976 received her CPA certificate for practice in Florida and later in Alabama and Indiana. She practiced with southeast regional firm of Cherry, Bekaert and Holland in Pensacola, Fla., and Mobile, Ala., In 1979, on Ron's retirement from the Air Force, the family moved to Oldenburg, Ind., where they spent many happy hours with high school affairs, football and wrestling bleacher gatherings and Mary found her professional soul space with the opportunity to join a start-up tool, die and metal stamping company called Batesville Tool and Die Inc. When she joined the company in its second year of operation, it had 21 employees. When she retired in 1996 after serving as CFO and later CEO, the company had 500 employees and to this day exists as a well-respected company in the field. The opportunity to help build a company with an extraordinary group of supportive, creative, hard-working colleagues was a joy and a pride to Mary. Throughout her life, she spent time serving on financial committees of her home Catholic parishes and taught religious education to middle schoolers, high schoolers and adult seekers. These activities enriched her life.
In 1996, the couple retired to scratch a lifelong travel itch and in ensuing years covered the globe hiking, learning, scuba diving and in 2000, spent a year teaching English at a mission seminary in Papua New Guinea - a formative experience for both of them. In 2002, they discovered Jekyll Island, Ga., and its rich place and people. Mary involved herself in many activities. She served as the long-time treasurer of the Jekyll Island Arts Association. She was a volunteer tram tour interpreter at the Jekyll Island Museum. She again served her Catholic church group as president and taught religious education at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick, Ga. The couple was a member of the Sanddollar Dinner Club and enjoyed their friends in the Paupers' Club.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Ron; two sons, Adam (Teri) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Mark (Elizabeth) of Alexandria, Va.; three grandchildren, Reese Stock, Sarah Stock-Jimeniz and Austin Stock; and one great-grandchild, Bryce Stock. She is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Lincoln of Arlington, Va., and Cathy Yuhaniak of Bethesda, Md.; and three brothers, Donald Lincoln of Currituck, N.C., Chris Lincoln of San Francisco, Calif., and Kevin Lincoln of Washington, D.C.
In lieu of flowers or other offerings, contributions may be made to the Street Beat Program of Safe Harbor Children's Center, 1526 Norwich St., Brunswick, GA 31520, in memory of Mary and her deceased grandson, Paul Stock.
The Brunswick News, July 10, 2020