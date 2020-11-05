1/
Margaret Moye Geren
Margaret Geren

Margaret Moye Geren, 73, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, with her husband of 25 years by her side. She was born Jan. 31, 1947, in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of the late Earl Vinson Moye Sr. and the late Vivian Pauline Moye. Margaret was also preceded in death by her brother Earl "Vinson" Moye Jr.

Margaret served her country with honor in the United States Army. After her honorable discharge, she had a successful career with the federal government as an administrator at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Ga. After her retirement from the federal government, she became a licensed Realtor. Margaret and her husband have resided in Brunswick for the past 26 years. She was a member of New Life Sanctuary and a devout Christian. She was a kind and generous lady that was always willing to help others. She also was an artist and loved to paint. She also enjoyed traveling, as well as spending time with her family and friends. Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Chris V. Geren of Brunswick, Ga.; her aunts, Margaret Yuri and Bonnie Ballard; a very special niece, Beth Moye-Shaffer and her husband, Craig Shaffer, of Covington, Ga.; also special niece, Mitzie Yuri; a precious great-niece, Madaleine Moye-Shaffer; five cousins, Ethel, Marie and Jimmy Ballard and Clyde and Perry Hames. A dog and cat that she loved dearly, Meo and Baby Girl, respectively, also survive.

A memorial service to honor the life of Margaret Moye Geren will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at New Life Sanctuary, in Brunswick, Ga., with Pastor Dana Swain officiating. You are cordially invited to join the family in celebrating a life well-lived with consideration of wearing a mask and social distancing.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 4, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
