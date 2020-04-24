|
|
Margaret Herig
Margaret Peck Herig, of St. Simons Island, passed away Tuesday, April 8 after an extended illness.
Margaret was born in Richmond, Va., and spent her childhood in Duxbury, Mass.
Margaret's sense of adventure led her to live in different parts of the country, including L.A., Boca Raton and Atlanta. Margaret enjoyed her time working in child care while in Atlanta, as well as her love of interior decorating and her pets.
She is survived by her long-time companion, Ty Herig; a stepbrother, Cameron Smith; a brother; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elanne Smith; her stepfather, William Smith; and her father, Gerald Peck.
Please consider making donations to the and brain REconnect Inc.
The Brunswick News, April 24, 2020
