Margaret Willis



Margaret Jane Willis, age 90, passed away on Saturday at the Senior Care Center in Brunswick.



She was born to Paul and Margaret Ellis in Washington, North Carolina, on Dec. 16, 1929, and lived most of her life in eastern North Carolina. She was married for 53 years to Thomas Lee (Tommy) Willis, who passed away in 2001.



She moved to Brunswick in 2011 to be near her daughter, Lee. Following a fall in 2013, Jane became a resident of the Senior Care Center.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Paul B Ellis, Jr. She is survived by her only child, Lee Willis Fraser, a brother-in-law, James R (Jim) Willis of Durham and his family, and numerous cousins in North Carolina.



Memorials may be made in her name to the TWG Fund, Glyndale Baptist Church, Brunswick, or to Bethany Christian Church, Arapahoe, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held at a future date in New Bern, North Carolina.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 27, 2020



