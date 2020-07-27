1/
Margaret Willis
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Willis

Margaret Jane Willis, age 90, passed away on Saturday at the Senior Care Center in Brunswick.

She was born to Paul and Margaret Ellis in Washington, North Carolina, on Dec. 16, 1929, and lived most of her life in eastern North Carolina. She was married for 53 years to Thomas Lee (Tommy) Willis, who passed away in 2001.

She moved to Brunswick in 2011 to be near her daughter, Lee. Following a fall in 2013, Jane became a resident of the Senior Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Paul B Ellis, Jr. She is survived by her only child, Lee Willis Fraser, a brother-in-law, James R (Jim) Willis of Durham and his family, and numerous cousins in North Carolina.

Memorials may be made in her name to the TWG Fund, Glyndale Baptist Church, Brunswick, or to Bethany Christian Church, Arapahoe, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held at a future date in New Bern, North Carolina.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 27, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved