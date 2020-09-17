Peggy Copeland



Margaret Wilma "Peggy" Copeland passed away on Sept. 5, 2020, just shy of her 82nd birthday, on Sept. 7, 2020.



Peggy became a Certified Nursing Assistant when she was 20, and worked for St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga., for 10 years. In 1971, Peggy moved with her family to St. Simons Island, Ga., and worked at Southeast Georgia Health System the nursery, taking care of newborn babies.



As a younger child she enjoyed drinking Coca-Cola, playing cards, horseback riding and roller skating. In her later years Peggy became her mother's care giver and was a great help with her nieces and nephews. She was a sweet lady who loved her family very much, putting together puzzles, crossword puzzles and especially enjoyed dining out with them. She attended First Baptist Church of Brunswick and Christian Renewal on Saint Simons Island, Ga.



Peggy was succeeded in death by her parents W.O. Copeland Sr. and Wilma H. Copeland.



She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Sullins and Michele Copeland; and her brother, Bill Copeland and his wife, Maxine. She is also survived by her nieces, Sheri Buckley (Atlanta, Ga.), Alix McHale and Cassie Luhr; and her nephews, Scott Sullins, Bubba Copeland (St. Johns, Fla.) Lee Copeland (Dublin, Ga.) and Connor McHale (Kentucky) and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons Island, Ga.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 16, 2020



