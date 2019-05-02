Margie Jacobs



Margie McDonald Jacobs, 94, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Flowery Branch, Ga.



A native of Atlanta, La., she was a resident of Glynn County for 60 years and had resided in Flowery Branch, Ga., for the past 10 years. Mrs. Jacobs was born Dec. 31, 1924, to the late Jasper McDonald and the late Rosie Stroud McDonald. She was a waitress at Crews Restaurant for many years. She was also a member of the First United Pentecostal Church, where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed cooking and fishing.



In addition to Mrs. Jacobs' parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wenton Jacobs; her brother, Hershel McDonald; and her two sisters, Myrtle Thomas and Ruby Wheatly.



Mrs. Jacobs is survived by her daughters, Denise Stewart (A.B.) of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Darlene Jacobs of Brunswick, Ga.; sister, June Hires of Pierson, Fla.; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the United Pentecostal Church, with the Rev. Danny Webster and the Rev. A.B. Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.



Serving as active pallbearers will be Bryan Hires, Brent Wheatly, Jimmy Branch, Wyatt Coon, Gary Drury and Lane Coon.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.



The Brunswick News, May 2, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 2, 2019