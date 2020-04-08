|
Marguerite Whorton
Marguerite Hardy Whorton, of Brunswick, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles. She was born in Arapahoe, N.C., in 1921. Marguerite was 98 years old.
Marguerite had resided with her daughter, Diana, for 11 years. The family is very grateful for the loving care she received from their sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Elmo Whorton. They had a wonderful life together. After retiring, they moved to Fort Myers Beach, Fla., enjoying the wonderful weather, boating and fishing there. They always had lots of family and friends visiting, which they loved.
The family thanks Hospice of the Golden Isles for Marguerite's last days of care. They were wonderful to her and the rest of the family.
Marguerite was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by sons, Paul Whorton (Marcia) of Oviedo, Fla., and Michael Whorton (Cathy) of Murphy, N.C.; and daughters, Carol Dunn (Charles) of Macon and Diana Herrin of Brunswick. Marguerite is also survived by seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is remembered with love by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Hospice of the Golden Isles in her memory.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date due to current events.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 8, 2020
