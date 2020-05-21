Mariam Jenkins



Mariam Jenkins, born Feb. 12, 1933, was a long-time resident of Brunswick, Ga.



She graduated from Risley High School, and continued her education at Tuskegee Institute. She later continued her pursuit at Harlem Hospital School of Nursing, in Harlem N.Y., and received her Bachelor of Nursing degree. She pursued a Master of Nursing degree at Armstrong State University. From 1972-75, she matriculated at Emory University where she obtained certification in gynecology and obstetrics. She became formally employed at the Glynn County Health Department, as a healthcare professional. She served faithfully, and retired after 31 years and 10 months of faithful service to the citizenry of the coastal area. Her professionalism and caring for others was exemplified through her many years of devotion.



At an early age, Mariam became a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she served faithfully until her illness and subsequent passing.



Mariam was inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in 1982, and was a Silver Star and lifetime member for over 38 years. She served as a mentor to students at Needwood Elementary School, where she was highly appreciated for her caring and sharing.



Marian loved life and all of the opportunities it afforded her. From playing basketball in high school under Coach McNeely, to being a card gamer and bridge player, and most of all, traveling.



She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Sonja Gail Johnson Hines of Decatur, Ga., and Michael Jenkins of Brunswick, Ga., her loving and devoted daughter and son; her grandchildren, Brian (Liana), Jarvis, Jarquell, JaBrinna; great-grandson, DeAndre; great-great-granddaughter, A'Yanee; a dedicated and devoted friend and caretaker, Ms. Gloria Spaulding; and a host of other family members, (adopted) children and sorrowing friends.



A private graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 22, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery.



The procession will leave from 2200 Willet St.



Repass immediately following at the family home.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 21, 2020



