Marie Elizabeth Trutt
Marie Elizabeth Trutt, 71, of Darien, died July 22 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A service to honor her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Darien Church of God, with both the Rev. Tommy Whaley and her granddaughter officiating.
Burial in Whispering Pines Cemetery will follow the service.
We are requesting that all in attendance practice the state's social-distancing procedures.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020