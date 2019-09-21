|
|
Marie Drawdy
Marie L. Drawdy, 98, born on Nov. 9, 1920, passed away Sept. 13, 2019.
A graveside service was held Sept. 18, 2019, with Father Gary Jackson of St. Mark's Episcopal Church officiating.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Tom Watson and Hattie Grantham Drawdy; her aunt, Elizabeth Grantham Connor Manning; and sisters, Frances D. Hall Long (Perlis), Elizabeth D. Van Buren Harper (Julius); brothers, Clarence W. "Bob" Drawdy (Lucille), Lester W. Drawdy (Evelyn), George M. Drawdy (Ann) and Joseph Burnell "JB" Drawdy (Irene).
She is survived by one brother, Franklin Harris Drawdy (Mickie); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Senior Care Center, and especially "Turtle Cove" for their loving care and kindness to Marie Drawdy.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 21, 2019