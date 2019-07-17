Home

Marie V. Rowell Obituary
Marie Rowell

Marie V. Rowell, 72, of Brunswick, passed away July 12, 2019, after an extended illness.

She is survived by her son, Paul Rowell (Stephanie); and daughter, Anna Crosby (Larry); and her grandchildren, Brandon Rowell, Nancy Gutierrez (Lazaro), Sydney Rowell, Andrew Lane and Alex Crosby; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harry Rowell; her parents, Manuel and Jessie Viegas; along with her brother, Monroe Turner; and sister, Leila Powell.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Glyndale Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 17, 2019
