Marie Rowell
Marie V. Rowell, 72, of Brunswick, passed away July 12, 2019, after an extended illness.
She is survived by her son, Paul Rowell (Stephanie); and daughter, Anna Crosby (Larry); and her grandchildren, Brandon Rowell, Nancy Gutierrez (Lazaro), Sydney Rowell, Andrew Lane and Alex Crosby; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harry Rowell; her parents, Manuel and Jessie Viegas; along with her brother, Monroe Turner; and sister, Leila Powell.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Glyndale Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 17, 2019