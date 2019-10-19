Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Williams Catholic Church,
Marilyn Ann Belofsky, of St. Simons Island, entered into eternal rest on Oct. 14, 2019.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Williams Catholic Church, with Msgr. John Kenneally officiating. Private inurnment will follow in the columbarium.

Born in Cohoes, N.Y., to the late Bertha and Robert Rusiecki, she was a first generation American. Prior to living on St. Simons Island, the Belofsky family lived on Shadow Mountain Farm in Warrenton, Va. The family raised beef cattle, hay, vegetables, fruit and thoroughbred horses for the commercial racing market. Mrs. Belofsky and her daughters had been avid horseback riders for years. She had been a resident of St. Simons Island for the past 30 years.

She retired from Southeast Georgia Health System, where she was a nurse for many years. Sharing a hobby of world travel with her late husband of 52 years, George Belofsky, they visited many countries around the world and they were very fond of cruising.

Survivors include her daughter, Heidi Turk Cromwell (Doug), Tysons Corner, Va.; grandsons, Carter, Devin and Grant; daughter, Holly Trumble (Fitz), Aiken, S.C.; granddaughter, Alexis, grandson, Logan; son, Karl Belofsky (Kim), Aurora, Ohio; grandsons, Edward and Nicholas.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at St. William Church, on St. Simons Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Autism Center, 41 Pacella Park Drive, Suite 2, Randolph, MA 02368.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 19, 2019
