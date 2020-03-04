|
|
Marilyn Martin
Marilyn Jackson Martin died peacefully Feb. 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla., at the age of 68.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Christopher and Margaret; son-in-law, Juan; sister, Margaret; brother-in-law, Kevin; and nephew, Patrick; five grandchildren, Christopher, James, Lola, Olivia, and Leila; and her great-grandson, Atticus.
Marilyn was born on March 30, 1951, in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Jesse Doris and the late Cylta Oakes.
Marilyn was a knowledgeable sporting goods employee for Walmart in Brunswick for many years. She was a generous individual who crocheted many creations to give away to those she cared about. She also loved baseball and football. She had a passion for the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.
A Rosary service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5 and the funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marilyn's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stand Up to Cancer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 4, 2020