Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map

Marilyn Jackson Martin


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Jackson Martin Obituary
Marilyn Martin

Marilyn Jackson Martin died peacefully Feb. 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla., at the age of 68.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Christopher and Margaret; son-in-law, Juan; sister, Margaret; brother-in-law, Kevin; and nephew, Patrick; five grandchildren, Christopher, James, Lola, Olivia, and Leila; and her great-grandson, Atticus.

Marilyn was born on March 30, 1951, in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Jesse Doris and the late Cylta Oakes.

Marilyn was a knowledgeable sporting goods employee for Walmart in Brunswick for many years. She was a generous individual who crocheted many creations to give away to those she cared about. She also loved baseball and football. She had a passion for the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.

A Rosary service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5 and the funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marilyn's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stand Up to Cancer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -