Marilyn Martin
Marilyn Jackson Pratt Martin, 69, of Brunswick, died Friday.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, are in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, March 3, 2020
