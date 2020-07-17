1/
Marilyn Louise Ramsey
Marilyn Ramsey

Marilyn Louise "Tuffy" Ramsey, of St. Simons Island, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at German Village Cemetery, on St. Simons Island.

The family will have a walk-through visitation from 5-7 p.m. today in the chapel of L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary.

Masks will be required to attend.

L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 17, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 17, 2020.
