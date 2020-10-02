Marilyn Lumley



Marilyn Patricia Moxley Lumley, 65, of Brunswick, Ga., died Friday morning, Sept. 25, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden Campus, after a brief illness.



Mrs. Lumley was born in Jesup, Ga., to the late Paul C. Moxley and Madelyn Jackson Moxley, and made Brunswick her home for most of her life. She was an exceptional cook, and loved fishing and working with her flowers.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George "Johnny" Lumley; a nephew, Thomas P. Owens; and a niece, Virginia Rose Owens.



Mrs. Lumley is survived by four siblings, Wanda Walden, Carolyn Carter and husband, Wyley, Debbie Owens and husband, Edward, and Ricky Moxley and wife, Debbie, all of Brunswick, Ga.; two fur babies, Honey and Baby Girl; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, October 2, 2020



