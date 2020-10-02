1/
Marilyn Patricia Lumley
Marilyn Lumley

Marilyn Patricia Moxley Lumley, 65, of Brunswick, Ga., died Friday morning, Sept. 25, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden Campus, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Lumley was born in Jesup, Ga., to the late Paul C. Moxley and Madelyn Jackson Moxley, and made Brunswick her home for most of her life. She was an exceptional cook, and loved fishing and working with her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George "Johnny" Lumley; a nephew, Thomas P. Owens; and a niece, Virginia Rose Owens.

Mrs. Lumley is survived by four siblings, Wanda Walden, Carolyn Carter and husband, Wyley, Debbie Owens and husband, Edward, and Ricky Moxley and wife, Debbie, all of Brunswick, Ga.; two fur babies, Honey and Baby Girl; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 2, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
