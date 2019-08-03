|
Marilyn Copeland
Marilyn Patrick Copeland, 73, of Savannah, Ga., passed away Thursday at her residence in Savannah.
Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Corinth Cemetery in Baxley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, ww.edomillerandsons.com.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 3, 2019