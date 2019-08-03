Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Marilyn Patrick Copeland


1946 - 2019
Marilyn Patrick Copeland Obituary
Marilyn Copeland

Marilyn Patrick Copeland, 73, of Savannah, Ga., passed away Thursday at her residence in Savannah.

Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Corinth Cemetery in Baxley.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, ww.edomillerandsons.com.

The Brunswick News, August 3, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 3, 2019
