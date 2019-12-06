|
|
Marion Vose
Marion Joyce Vose, 91, entered into rest Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
She was born Dec. 16, 1927, in Cambridge, Mass., the eldest daughter of William and Sarah (Mansfield) Day.
In 1947, she married her husband and soul mate, Stephen Vose, and being a Naval officer's wife was her calling in life. She was strong and capable, meeting the demands of a military life. Numerous cross-country moves, as well as her husband's long stints of sea duty challenged her, but she rose to every occasion - organization, independence, sophistication, fierce loyalty and strong leadership qualities were her forte. She was a devoted wife and mother, a gifted homemaker and a gracious hostess.
Mrs. Vose was actively involved in her community in numerous capacities. Locally recognized as one of the founders of the Georgia Coastal Artists Guild (1983), holding a variety of offices in the organization, and helping out at the gallery where her own pastels were regularly on display kept her busy. She was a very gifted pastel artist whose work was sold far and wide, and she often did commissioned work upon request. For many years she and her husband went to Massachusetts, where they attended Middlesex Boxer Club matches. Mrs. Vose would take home photos each year and create beautiful pastels of the winner boxer for that year.
She was also a lifetime member of The Island Players, the oldest community theater group in the Golden Isles. Shortly after moving to St. Simons Island in the early 60s, she began work as a costumer and enjoyed decades of the hard work, fun and camaraderie with this wonderful theater group.
A lifelong Episcopalian, she was also involved with activities at Christ Church Frederica for many years, including their premier annual fundraising event, the Tour of Homes and Gardens. Her interest in charitable work also included donations to the St. Simons Land Trust, and numerous charities, including several supporting the welfare of animals. She and her husband supported a Florida Boxer Rescue group, and through the years, they adopted many boxers through this organization..
Mrs. Vose was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Stephen Vose; a sister, Eleanor Dattoli; and her parents, William and Sarah Day.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Winburn; granddaughter, Rebecca Waldrup; grandson, Michael Winburn; grandson, Stephen Winburn, his wife Ann, and their two sons, Elijah and Peter; and her sister, Barbara Kamb.
Her remains, along with those of her late husband, Stephen, will be buried together at sea.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907, is handling the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 6, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 6, 2019