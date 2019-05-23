Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Marjorie Lucille Collett, 95, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Mrs. Collett was born Jan. 13, 1924, in Trevlac, Ind., to the late Virgil Sisson and the late Nellie Viola Chitwood. Her career was in retail, working for Sears in customer service. She also worked for Wasson Department Store as a gift wrapper. Mrs. Collett had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 11 years, and attended the Northside Baptist Church, in Brunswick. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Mrs. Collett especially enjoyed making afghans for the newborns in her neighborhood. She leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Collett.

She is survived by her son, Russell Collett of Brunswick, Ga.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; eight siblings; and a host of other family members.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

A celebration of Mrs. Collett's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where the Rev. Craig Hartzog will officiate.

The family has requested that, in lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick, GA 31525 or to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 23, 2019
