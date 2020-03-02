Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Church Frederica
St. Simons Island, GA
View Map
1923 - 2020
Marjorie Doster Obituary
Marjorie Doster

How do you sum up a life in that little dash between birth and death? Marjorie Catherine Terry-Smith Doster, or Terry as she liked to be called, went on to join her Lord and Savior on Feb. 27.

Born in London, England, on Aug. 13, 1923, Terry grew up steadfast and fearless in the face of adversity. She attended the Wimbledon School of Art in South West London and studied theatrical design. During World War II, she survived the London Blitz of 1940 and went on to serve the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) as a Radar Operator "Plotter" at eight different RAF stations, including RAF Tangmere and RAF Ford. Post-war, Terry flew as an Air Hostess for BOAC, the forerunner of British Airways, and was also employed at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Smitten by the southern charm of CDR George P. Doster, USN, of Moultrie, she fell in love and married him in 1953. The Doster family moved to St. Simons Island in 1963, where Terry dedicated her life to raising her beautiful family and enriching the community. Mums, Gemma as she was known by many, was a committed member of Christ Church Frederica and was beloved by all who knew her.

She is especially cherished by her children: Sarah Hassinger (Jack); Jonathan Doster; Nicholas Doster; Stephen Doster, and Charlotte Doster. Her grandchildren: Sarah Dorrance (John Thompson); Andrew Doster; George Dorrance (Lauren); Stephen Dorrance; Jorie Doster, and Emily Doster; as well as her feline constant companion of 17 years, Popsie. All will carry the memories of their loving matriarch, a woman who spoke her mind - even to the likes of Winston Churchill.

Terry was predeceased by her husband George; her sister, Sylvia Schofield; and her parents, Anne Terry and William Horace Smith.

Our "Queen of St. Simons Island," she had the spirt and tenacity of a lioness and was truly a treasure. We will miss her good, strong cuppas, fairy cakes and amazing stories of a life well lived. Fly high, Darling. We love you.

A celebration of her life will be held at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, suggested donations include the Christ Church Frederica Building fund or .

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 2, 2020

logo


logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 2, 2020
