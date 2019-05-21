|
Marjorie Collett
Marjorie Lucille Collett, 95, of Brunswick, died Sunday under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
A celebration of Mrs. Collett's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Craig Hartzog officiating.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family has requested memorials to Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick, GA 31525, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
The Brunswick News, May 21, 2019
