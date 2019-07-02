Mark Gahagan



Mark David Gahagan passed away unexpectedly in Baton Rouge, La., at the age of 35. Mark was born in Harrisonburg, Va., and lived in Jamison, Pa., Albany, Ga., Athens, Ga., Las Vegas, Nev., Brunswick, Ga., and St. Amant, La.



Mark is survived by his parents, Drew and Frances Gahagan of Brunswick, Ga.; sister, Rachel Keller of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Kevin Gahagan of Brunswick, Ga.; his fianc e, Deana Byers of St. Amant, La.; grandparents, Vance and Elizabeth Cooley of Williamston, S.C.; and loving nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark was predeceased by his grandparents, Charles and Nancy Gahagan. He is also survived by his two dogs, Luke and Rolly.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a , or to Social Opportunities & Active Recreation Inc. (SOAR). SOAR is a 501(c)(3) charity supporting developmentally disabled individuals, including Kevin, whom Mark loved so very much. www.soargoldenisles.org and click on DONATE.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Twitty Chapel at First Baptist Church of Brunswick, Ga. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 2, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 2, 2019