Mark Keister
Mark Eugene Keister, 68, of Jekyll Island, Ga., died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Mark was born on Oct. 6, 1951, in Greenbrier County, W.Va., to Carl and Rosalie Keister.
In 1969, he was a member of the first graduating class of Greenbrier West High School. Mark was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded, by the U.S. Army, the Commendation Medal, the Bonze Star Medal and the Air Medal. Mark loved the ocean, was a long-time shrimp boat captain and dedicating time working with the Little Cumberland Island Sea Turtle Project. A resident of Jekyll Island for over 30 years, Mark considered it his home and its people his family. In his free time, he enjoyed being a ham radio operator, and had contacts all over the world, but his passion was riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Rosalie Keister; and a sister, Laura Goddard.
Those left here to remember Mark are his daughter, Kirsten Keister Bragg and husband, Jonathan; sister, Nancy Keister Taylor Grubb; nephews, Shawn Goddard and Trevor Taylor; niece, Iestyn Bright; cousins, Linda K. Gilkerson, Jennifer Wise and Eric Keister; and the people of Jekyll Island, including the Ruff family, whom Mark loved and thought of as family.
Honoring Mark's request, there was no funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to http://www.seaturtle.org/support
or https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 30, 2020