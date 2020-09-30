1/1
Mark Eugene Keister
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Keister

Mark Eugene Keister, 68, of Jekyll Island, Ga., died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Mark was born on Oct. 6, 1951, in Greenbrier County, W.Va., to Carl and Rosalie Keister.

In 1969, he was a member of the first graduating class of Greenbrier West High School. Mark was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded, by the U.S. Army, the Commendation Medal, the Bonze Star Medal and the Air Medal. Mark loved the ocean, was a long-time shrimp boat captain and dedicating time working with the Little Cumberland Island Sea Turtle Project. A resident of Jekyll Island for over 30 years, Mark considered it his home and its people his family. In his free time, he enjoyed being a ham radio operator, and had contacts all over the world, but his passion was riding his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Rosalie Keister; and a sister, Laura Goddard.

Those left here to remember Mark are his daughter, Kirsten Keister Bragg and husband, Jonathan; sister, Nancy Keister Taylor Grubb; nephews, Shawn Goddard and Trevor Taylor; niece, Iestyn Bright; cousins, Linda K. Gilkerson, Jennifer Wise and Eric Keister; and the people of Jekyll Island, including the Ruff family, whom Mark loved and thought of as family.

Honoring Mark's request, there was no funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to http://www.seaturtle.org/support or https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 30, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved