Mark Kase, a longtime resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Mark was born on Sept. 5, 1934, in Huntington, Ind. He was the son of the late Elmer Kase and Arline Kirkendall Kase. He was also preceded in death by his three older brothers.
After graduating from seminary at Duke University, Mark joined the Marine Corps and was assigned as chaplain. He served in the Far East with the corps for seven years. He was selected by the U.S. Navy for post-graduate studies at his alma mater, Duke University. He was assigned as chaplain for Submarine Squadron 10, which included the first nuclear submarine (the Nautilus) as well as nine others. He served on two fleet flagships, had many shore assignments and retired as a Commander in the Navy after 30 years.
Upon his retirement, he requested and was appointed to the Blythe Island United Methodist Church, where he served the people and congregation for an additional 20 years. Mark was an ordained elder in the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. He remained active in the community and served in pastoral care at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, as well as a member of the choir. He enjoyed preaching at Lovely Lane Chapel as the need arose. In addition, Mark was a member and president of the Family Motor Coach Association (Georgia Chapter), and was very involved in the Brunswick Kiwanis Club. He was honored to serve as the president, and as the Georgia Lt. Governor for the organization.
To all who knew him, he was a godly man and had a true passion for service to others. He will be remembered for his selflessness, for his commanding presence, his infectious smile and his booming voice (probably due to his hearing). He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and all whose lives he touched.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 60 years, Anne C. Kase, RN; one son, Mark Christian Kase, USMC (Ret.); his two daughters, Kimberly Anne Kase Atkins and Karen Ashleigh (Kase) Marchesseau; nine grandchildren, Christopher Kase, Heather Kase, Jonathon Howard Kase, Anne Atkins, Joshua Atkins, Abigail Udell, Jesse Atkins, Chase Marchesseau and Lainey Marchesseau.
A private family funeral service to honor his life, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Dr. Jerry A. Roe, and the Rev. Dr. Wright Culpepper. Due to COVID restrictions, the church service will be live-streamed at WesleySSI or https://bit.ly/
markkaseservice.
A graveside service, with military honors, will follow at 11 a.m. at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the graveside service. The family will receive friends after the graveside service. You are cordially invited to join the family in celebrating a life well-lived at the cemetery. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book, and leave condolences for the family at www. edomillerandsons.com
The Brunswick News, July 3, 2020