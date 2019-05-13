Marla Morris



Marla Mae Morris, 61, of Baxley, Ga., passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. A native of Glynn County and a resident for most of her life, she was born June 2, 1957, to the late Robert Bruce Beard and the late Garnet Avice French. Ms. Morris was a graduate of Glynn Academy.



Marla devoted all of her time raising and spending time with her children and family. She leaves behind many fond memories that will be cherished by all.



In addition to her parents, Ms. Morris was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents James and Evelyn French; paternal grandparents James and Lillian Beard; and brother-in-law Henry (Mac) McDonald.



She is survived by her four sons William A Morris, Jr., of Baxley, Ga.; Justin W. Morris of Ludowici, Ga; John R. Morris of Brunswick, Ga.; Kenneth W. Morris of Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, June (James) Bennett of Jesup, Ga.; Jean McDonald of Brunswick, Ga.; Bobbie (Hamp) Brooker of Brunswick, Ga.; brother Sam (Loyette) Beard of Jackson, Ga.; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons with Rev. Ed Hurst officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.



Serving as active pallbearers will be William A. Morris Jr., Sam S. Beard, John R. Morris, Justin W. Morris, William A Morris III, Hamp Brooker, Jason Bennett, and Kenny Bennett.



The family has requested that in lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to the Regency Southern Care, 2311 E. First St. STE. B, Vidalia, GA 30474.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 13, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 13, 2019