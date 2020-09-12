Marlene Norvell
On the morning of Sept. 10, 2020, Marlene Norvell entered into the Kingdom of Heaven after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 77.
Marlene was born on Jan. 7, 1943, to Joseph A. Marinangeli and Anna M. Shevlin. She is reunited with the love of her life, Cecil Murvin Norvell Jr., whom she married on May 18, 1963, in Falls Church, Va. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage together. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother of three, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Marinangeli; her son, T.J. Norvell; and her parents.
Marlene was an adamantine woman of class and devotion to God and her family. Her love united the family in times of great emotional strife and hardship. She loved her sister, brother, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild immeasurably. We shall remember her humor, her grace, her passion, and above all, her affection.
She leaves behind her sister JoAnne Marinangeli; her children, Theresa and Terry Carter of Savannah, Margaret Phillips of Brunswick and Karen Norvell of Brunswick; granddaughters, Krista Norvell (30), Kayla Pylant (28), Savina Carter (20), Nicole Norvell (19) and Marin Carter (17); grandsons, William Carter (23) and Charlie and Cecil Norvell (14); and great-granddaughter Piper Pylant (1).
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick.
A private family burial will take place on Tuesday.
Marlene was an avid supporter of the St. Jude Foundation for Children. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The Brunswick News, September 12, 2020