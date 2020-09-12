1/1
Marlene Norvell
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Norvell

On the morning of Sept. 10, 2020, Marlene Norvell entered into the Kingdom of Heaven after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 77.

Marlene was born on Jan. 7, 1943, to Joseph A. Marinangeli and Anna M. Shevlin. She is reunited with the love of her life, Cecil Murvin Norvell Jr., whom she married on May 18, 1963, in Falls Church, Va. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage together. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother of three, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Marinangeli; her son, T.J. Norvell; and her parents.

Marlene was an adamantine woman of class and devotion to God and her family. Her love united the family in times of great emotional strife and hardship. She loved her sister, brother, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild immeasurably. We shall remember her humor, her grace, her passion, and above all, her affection.

She leaves behind her sister JoAnne Marinangeli; her children, Theresa and Terry Carter of Savannah, Margaret Phillips of Brunswick and Karen Norvell of Brunswick; granddaughters, Krista Norvell (30), Kayla Pylant (28), Savina Carter (20), Nicole Norvell (19) and Marin Carter (17); grandsons, William Carter (23) and Charlie and Cecil Norvell (14); and great-granddaughter Piper Pylant (1).

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick.

A private family burial will take place on Tuesday.

Marlene was an avid supporter of the St. Jude Foundation for Children. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 12, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved