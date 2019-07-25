Home

Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
King Memorial Baptist Church
Marlin Henry Edgy Obituary
Marlin Edgy

Marlin Henry Edgy, 84 of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Glynn County, Ga., he was preceded in death by his parents, Elliott Calvin Edgy and Ruby Strickland Edgy. He was also preceded in death by a son, John Calvin Edgy; stepson, Sam Palmer; three brothers, Elliott Calvin Edgy Jr., Tommy Edward Edgy and Carl Maylon Edgy; and a sister, Mary Grace Chorba.

Marlin was an expeditor at Babcock and Wilcox until they closed, and then he became a successful businessman drilling water wells in Brantley and surrounding areas. He loved to plant his vegetable gardens and go on fishing trips; his favorite pastime was playing music and building things with his exceptional carpentry skills. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a 32nd degree Mason and Past Master of the Nahunta Lodge No. 391.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Dorothy Laverne Edgy; three daughters, Deborah Lynn Jones, Melissa Ann Taylor and Tressa Marlene Brooker; stepdaughter, Teresa Jean Hightower (Wayne); six grandchildren, Jon Brandon Jones (Nikki), Michael Thomas Drury, Jeremy Marlin Jones (Jessica), Heather Marlene Elvira (Abraham), MaryKay Hoff (Robert) and Taylor Nicole Rushing; 15 great-grandchildren; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Harry Edgy (Rose), Claude Edgy (Theresa) Clayton Edgy (Georgia) and Marshall Edgy (Debra); and also many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at King Memorial Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Rowell, the Rev. Monroe Gill and Jacob Hightower officiating.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 25, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on July 25, 2019
