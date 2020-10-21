1/
Marsline Keene
1925 - 2020
Marsline Keene

Marsline Keene, 95, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her residence.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, with Father Tim McKeown officiating.

She was born May 29, 1925, in Gas City, Ind., to the late Edgar and Martha G. Kirby. She became a war bride when she married Robert Howard Keene on July 16, 1944, in Marion, Ind., and subsequently followed him around the country and world, as she served as a military wife until 1966, when her husband retired from the U.S.A.F., and moved her family to St. Simons Island. She obtained her associate's degree and became a registered nurse working at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, in Albany, Ga., in the early sixties.

Mrs. Keene was a participant in the Golden Isles Beach Run, where she placed first on several occasions for her age group. She also was a Jazzercise instructor at the Y. Marsline was an avid reader, Cribbage player and quilter. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and did volunteer work for St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a daughter, Deborah K. Lowry; and a grandson, Benjamin J. Strader.

Survivors include her three children, Karen Keene Braswell (Rance) of St. Simons Island, and Robert Kenneth Keene (Kat) and Jonathan Edgar Keene (Kimberly), all of Brunswick; a son-in-law, George Lowry Jr. of Brunswick; six grandchildren, Robert Jonathan Strader, Martha Anne Gregg (Jay), Michelle Lowry Brantley (Jeff), George Lowry III, Angela K. Sholl (John) and Jennifer Melissa Keene; five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob and Ethan Brantley, James Gregg III and Deborah Sholl; a sister, Barbara Nelson; and a brother-in-law, W. Kenneth Keene, both of Marion, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 21, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
