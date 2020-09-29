1/1
Martha Ann Head
Martha Head

Martha Ann Head, 80 of Brunswick, Ga., died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

The Glynn County native was a member of Church of God of Prophecy in Brunswick and Sterling and a retired paraprofessional with the Glynn County Board of Education. She enjoyed crocheting, especially blankets for newborns. Another favorite pastime was watching her grandchildren as they played sports. Martha was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Willie Head; two sisters, twin, Mary Ellen Cook and Barbara Jean Quarterman; a brother, James Marvin Cook.

Survivors are a daughter, Mary Ellen (Tony) Nelson of Brunswick; two sons, David (Dianna) Head of Waverly and Kenneth (Dolly) Head of Jupiter,Fla.; grandchildren, Landon(Shelly) Nelson, Raynor (Lauren) Nelson, Zachary Head and Erica Head, Dana Shuman, Christen Holley and Tre Holley; several great-grandchildren; and a special caregiver, Phyllis Ryles.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Church of God of Prophecy, in Brunswick, with the Rev. Richard Kemp officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be David, Kenneth and Zack Head, and Tony, Landon and Raynor Nelson.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 29, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rinehart & Sons Funeral Home
860 S. US Highway 301
Jesup, GA 31546
(912) 427-3718
