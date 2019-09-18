|
Martha Courtemanche
Martha Arlene Courtemanche, 89, a longtime resident of St. Simons Island, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
A graveside service is to be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include son, Joseph M. Fisher (Donna McDonough); sister, Teri Kirkland (Dennis); grandchildren, Elliot Fisher (Erin), Max Fisher, Nicole Salisbury (Scott), Natalie Lomas (Mark) and Josh Kirkland (Jennifer); and 12 great-grandchildren.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 18, 2019
