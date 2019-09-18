Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Courtemanche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Arlene Courtemanche


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Arlene Courtemanche Obituary
Martha Courtemanche

Martha Arlene Courtemanche, 89, a longtime resident of St. Simons Island, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

A graveside service is to be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include son, Joseph M. Fisher (Donna McDonough); sister, Teri Kirkland (Dennis); grandchildren, Elliot Fisher (Erin), Max Fisher, Nicole Salisbury (Scott), Natalie Lomas (Mark) and Josh Kirkland (Jennifer); and 12 great-grandchildren.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now