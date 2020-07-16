Martha Jordan
Martha B. Jordan, 86, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at IU Health Arnett Hospital, in Lafayette, Ind.
She was born April 13, 1934, in Meade County, Ky., to the late Percy and Maude (Sherlock) Bunger.
On Aug. 5, 1962, Martha married Joseph K. Jordan Sr. in Louisville, Ky. He preceded her in death on June 13, 2000. She was a high school graduate. Martha was a homemaker and cared for her family. She also worked at Holiday Inn for many years.
She is survived by her nieces, Jane E. (Gregory) Bryant-Mays of Lafayette, Ind., and Susan Bryant of Battle Ground, Ind.; great-niece, Jessica (Jesse) Dicks of Lafayette, Ind.; stepchildren, Donna (Ricky) Jordan Radcliffe of Belhaven, N.C., Joseph Keith Jordan Jr. of Creswell, N.C., and Deena (Kennie) Jordan Lee of Elm City, N.C.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Bunger Anderson and Shirley Bunger Bryant; a brother, Harry Dean Bunger; and companion, Carl Smith.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at Chapel Park Cemetery, in Brunswick, Ga.
