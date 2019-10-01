|
|
Martha Miller
Martha C. Miller, 87, of St. Simons Island, passed away Sept. 27, 2019, at her residence following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Brunswick First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Wright Culpepper will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the Welcome Center of First United Methodist Church.
A Glynn County native, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest M. Cribb Sr. and Nell Higginbotham Cribb. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William S. Miller; and two children, Cynthia L. Miller and J. David Miller, all of St. Simons Island. Other survivors include a sister, Ms. Geneva Boroughs of Palatka, Fla.; a brother, Ernest M. Cribb Jr. of Savannah, Ga.; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A 1950 Glynn Academy graduate, Mrs. Miller attended Perry Business College and was secretary to the Brunswick City Manager for seven years. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church for many years, having served as church secretary, member of the Official Board, United Methodist Women, children's Sunday School teacher, and a member of the Open Door Class.
Mrs. Miller loved flowers, and for many years was active with the Urbana and Hamilton Garden Clubs. She served numerous local and state positions and was a former Butterfly Chairman, as well as member of the Board of Directors of the Garden Club of Georgia. Together with her husband, she established Miller Photography of St. Simons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 or First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, GA 31520.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019