Martha Laundry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Ann Laundry

Martha Ann Laundry, 72, of St. Simons Island passed away peacefully on Saturday at her home after a courageous fight against liver disease.

Born in Rochester, NY, Martha attended SUNY Potsdam where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in French in 1969. Martha was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She was a world traveler who enjoyed people of all races, creeds and nationalities. A talented seamstress, Martha was for many years active in the fibre arts community of St. Simons Island. An accomplished cook, Martha hosted many parties and get togethers for her family and many friends. In a word, Martha was a "gracious lady" who brought joy into many people's lives.

Martha is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Laundry of St. Simons Island; two sons, Reese Laundry and his wife Rachael of Cambridge, Mass., and Bradford Laundry and his wife Brooke of Pittsford, NY; three grandchildren, Alexis, Shannon and Mason Laundry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. No formal services are planned at this time.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 22, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved