Martha Laundry

Martha Ann Laundry
Martha Ann Laundry, 72, of St. Simons Island passed away peacefully on Saturday at her home after a courageous fight against liver disease.
Born in Rochester, NY, Martha attended SUNY Potsdam where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in French in 1969. Martha was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She was a world traveler who enjoyed people of all races, creeds and nationalities. A talented seamstress, Martha was for many years active in the fibre arts community of St. Simons Island. An accomplished cook, Martha hosted many parties and get togethers for her family and many friends. In a word, Martha was a "gracious lady" who brought joy into many people's lives.
Martha is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Laundry of St. Simons Island; two sons, Reese Laundry and his wife Rachael of Cambridge, Mass., and Bradford Laundry and his wife Brooke of Pittsford, NY; three grandchildren, Alexis, Shannon and Mason Laundry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. No formal services are planned at this time.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 22, 2020
Martha Ann Laundry, 72, of St. Simons Island passed away peacefully on Saturday at her home after a courageous fight against liver disease.
Born in Rochester, NY, Martha attended SUNY Potsdam where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in French in 1969. Martha was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She was a world traveler who enjoyed people of all races, creeds and nationalities. A talented seamstress, Martha was for many years active in the fibre arts community of St. Simons Island. An accomplished cook, Martha hosted many parties and get togethers for her family and many friends. In a word, Martha was a "gracious lady" who brought joy into many people's lives.
Martha is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Laundry of St. Simons Island; two sons, Reese Laundry and his wife Rachael of Cambridge, Mass., and Bradford Laundry and his wife Brooke of Pittsford, NY; three grandchildren, Alexis, Shannon and Mason Laundry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. No formal services are planned at this time.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 22, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 22, 2020.