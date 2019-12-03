|
Martha Drury
Martha Lee Drury, 100, of White Oak, Ga., entered peacefully into Heaven's Gates Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Martha was born July 3, 1919, in Kingsland, Ga., the daughter of the late William Joshua Johnson and the late Catherine Margaret Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Eugene Drury; and six of her siblings.
Martha resided most of her life in Camden County, and attended Waverly United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and took pride in caring for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife to her late husband. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Martha was very much a people person that had a loving and generous heart. She was always willing to help others. She also enjoyed crocheting. She found pleasure in working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memories are two daughters, Betty Ransom (the late Jimmy L. Ransom) of Brunswick, Ga., and Evelyn Scarboro (Billy) of Columbus, Miss.; two sons, Raymond Drury (Donna) of White Oak, Ga., and Marvin Drury (Cathy) of Brunswick, Ga.; a sister, Catherine Vanzant of Hilliard, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be held between 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A graveside service, to honor her life, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Homeward Cemetery, in Camden County, with Pastor Elliott Foss officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 3, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 3, 2019