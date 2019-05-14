Home

Martha Taylor Obituary
Martha Taylor

Dec. 4, 1957-May 6, 2019

On May 6, 2019, the angels came to escort Martha Taylor from this earthly life to the heavenly promise.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories a loving stepfather, Cleveland Sheard; a loving daughter, Takeia Taylor; four loving sons, Sheddrick Rogers, Larry Rogers, Kawmaine Rogers and Marquis Rogers; a loving sister Christine Short; three loving brothers, James (Barbara) Alexander, Cleveland (Lisa) Sheard Jr., and Terri Sheard.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. May 15, 2019, in the Prudence Hall Chapel of Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The repast will be held at Spiritual Body Church.

Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 14, 2019
