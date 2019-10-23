|
Martin Veater
Martin Richard Veater, 91, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed on from this life on Oct. 21, 2019.
Mr. Veater was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Uniontown, Pa., to the late Martin Steven Veater and the late Violet Heater. He was a proud Penn State graduate who lived by his Catholic faith, devotion to his family, and his unfailing ability to be a friend to everyone.
Survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Gale Veater of St. Simons Island, Ga.; three children, David Veater (Dr. Patrice Hall), Mark Veater (Betty Veater) and Lauren Veater Kokal (Keith Kokal); and his grandchildren, Maria Kokal, Brian Kokal, and Caroline Kokal Blaha.
A Requiem Mass is to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, by Father Peter Nguyen of St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, on St. Simons Island, GA 31522. A reception will follow the Requiem Mass at St. William Catholic Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 23, 2019