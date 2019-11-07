Home

Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First African Baptist Church
516 Fancy Bluff Road
Marvin L. Mullino

Marvin L. Mullino Obituary
Marvin Mullino

Marvin L. Mullino died Oct. 30 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First African Baptist Church, 516 Fancy Bluff Road, with interment to follow in the churchyard cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The procession will leave from 615 Fancy Bluff Road.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 7, 2019
