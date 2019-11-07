|
Marvin Mullino
Marvin L. Mullino died Oct. 30 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First African Baptist Church, 516 Fancy Bluff Road, with interment to follow in the churchyard cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 615 Fancy Bluff Road.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 7, 2019