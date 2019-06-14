Mary Ann Lynn



Mary Ann Chapman Lynn, 73, of Oakwood, Ga., died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home, after an extended illness. She was born in Mobile, Ala., and as a child moved to Brunswick where she lived most of her life. She was a 1963 graduate of Glynn Academy, moved to Toombs County in 1977, and has lived in Oakwood for the past 17 years. She was a homemaker, enjoyed spending time with her family and was a passionate genealogist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lynn; and her parents, Robert Frank Chapman and Vernede Griffin Chapman.



Mrs. Lynn is survived by four children, Allen Lynn and wife, Janet, of the New Branch community, Scott Lynn and wife, Joan, of Douglas, Shawn Lynn and wife, Heather, of the Center community, and Lisa Lynn and Josh Tanner of Oakwood; one sister, Janice Dial and husband, Tommy, of Cartersville; one brother, Bob Chapman and wife, Sally, of Sevierville, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15 in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home, with the Rev. Chris Lynn officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Moriah United Methodist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the , 4849 Paulson St., Suite 102, Savannah, GA 31405.



Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 14, 2019