Mary Beth Latham
Mary Beth Latham, 65, of Brunswick, departed this life Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bill Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, with Brad Marat, Shadrick Sailors, Jeff Barnett, Trevor Keatts, Mike Hopkins and Matt Landon serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born Oct. 14, 1954, in Brunswick to her late parents, Ellie Lawrence Davis and Eleanor Mae Davis, she was a graduate of the Glynn Academy Class of 1972. Mrs. Latham retired from the Department of Homeland Security, Program Support Division at FLETC. She was of the Methodist faith, and had lived all of her life in Glynn County. Mrs. Latham enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling, reading, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Tommy Latham of Brunswick; a son, Brian Latham of Brunswick; a sister, Irene Maloney (David) of Fort Wayne, Ind.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilkes and Clara Latham of Brunswick; sisters-in-law, Cindy Barnett (Jerry) of Brunswick, Linda Taylor (Scott) of Brunswick, Ann Latham (Diane) of Live Oak, Fla., and Michelle Latham of Brunswick; brothers-in-law, Randy Latham of Brunswick, Matthew Landon (Karon) of Jacksonville and Eddie Landon of Jesup; several nieces and nephews, including Jeff Barnett (Harmony), Kimberly Lofquist (Steven), Brad Marat (Tamica), Shadrick Sailors (April), Kelly Logue (Brian) Christina Prout (Christopher), Shane Taylor, Sean Maloney, Kevin Maloney and Colin Maloney (Victoria); godchildren, Haven Hopkins, Averi Hopkins and Bentley Gay; close friends that became family, Jeanie and Mike Hopkins; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special best friend of 47 years, Carole Gay.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 4, 2020