Barbara Howard
Barbara Joan Howard, of Brunswick, Ga., was born on May 4, 1960, and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 3, 2019, after a long illness.
Barbara grew up in Watchung, N.J., the youngest of five girls. She was a graduate of the Wardlaw-Hartridge School in Plainfield, N.J., and received her B.A. from Ithaca College. She moved to Georgia to join her sister, Martha, in a venture to run a children's clothing store. She also worked at College of Coastal Georgia in the Scholarship Office. Everyone, even the staff, called her Aunt Baba.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Mary Howard of Vero Beach; her sisters, Chrissy (Bill) Carpenter, Beth (Bruce) Wilkens and Ronnie Howard. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Denny Lake; 10 nieces and nephews; and 19 grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her father, W.F. Howard; sister, Martha Lake; and nephew, Kevin Berry.
Many thanks to her caregivers of FirstLight and BrightStar and the wonderful people of the Hospice of the Golden Isles. Special thanks to friends, Judy Griffin and Sue Thomas, and many neighbors who provided much comfort and care over the last nine months.
A private memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Barbara may direct it to the Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 6, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 7, 2019