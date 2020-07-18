Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Dozier



Mary Elizabeth Miller Dozier, 86, of Odum, passed away Thursday at Harborview Satilla, in Waycross.



The family will hold a private service at a later date.



Survivors include her children, Ronnie Dozier, Judy Tooke and Barbara Dozier; a sister, Sharleen Chance; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dozier.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 18, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store