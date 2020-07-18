1/
Mary Elizabeth Miller Dozier
Mary Dozier

Mary Elizabeth Miller Dozier, 86, of Odum, passed away Thursday at Harborview Satilla, in Waycross.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Survivors include her children, Ronnie Dozier, Judy Tooke and Barbara Dozier; a sister, Sharleen Chance; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dozier.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 18, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
