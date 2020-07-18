Mary Dozier
Mary Elizabeth Miller Dozier, 86, of Odum, passed away Thursday at Harborview Satilla, in Waycross.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Survivors include her children, Ronnie Dozier, Judy Tooke and Barbara Dozier; a sister, Sharleen Chance; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dozier.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 18, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 18, 2020.