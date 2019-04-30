Mary Ellen Moran



Mary Ellen Moran, 77, of the 100 block of Cypress Run Drive, in Brunswick, Ga., passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center, in Savannah, Ga., surrounded by her husband W.G. "Jack" Moran and loved ones.



Born on Sept. 5, 1941, to Alva McCardle Sr. and Mildred Wright McCardle, both deceased, she was the third of five children. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Gayle Rowe; and siblings, Alva "Pete" McCardle and Cassie Helen Gayle.



She moved to Brunswick, Ga., in 1970, where she brought up her children.



She began her career with the Glynn County Board of Education in 1982 and retired, after 25 years of employment, in 2007. She was a member of College Place United Methodist Church.



Ellen will be remembered for her personality, warmth and both her physical and inner beauty. She was caring, giving and kind, always putting others' needs before her own. Her positive attitude and enthusiasm for life made her a joy to be around, and her willingness to love and accept others and unwillingness to accept defeat made her an inspiration. She was loved dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, for their lives were enriched because their paths had crossed.



Mrs. Moran is survived by her loving and dedicated husband and best friend, W.G. "Jack" Moran. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Lori Laughridge; and her sons, Stephen Cookson, W.G. "Jack" Moran Jr., and Michael Moran; her grandchildren, Taylor and Jackson Manalakos, Stephen Jr. (Shelby), Stuart and Samantha Cookson and Aaron, Austin and Lauren, Bryan and Nikki Moran; and her great-grandchildren, Mikayala, Taegan and Morgan Manalakos and Sophia Cookson; her sister, Peggy (Wayne) Dennis; her brother, David (Kathy) McCardle; and her closest friend, Linda Gibbs.



Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. April 30, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, Ga.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. May 1, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral home, with the Rev. Jimmy Crandall and the Rev. Bill Daniel officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to College Place United Methodist Church.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 30, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary