Mary Ingram
Mary Emily Thomason Ingram ended a full and productive life of 94 years peacefully at home on March 15. Emily had a passion for home, family and community and a curious energy constantly seeking ways to beautify, support and contribute. Her infectious smile and spirit embraced all people - Emily never met a stranger. Whether adult or child, Em was quick to show respect and affection. Her vivacious and open personality and warm sense of humor were gifts offered to and valued by all. Throughout her life, she worked with honesty and sincerity to help others live happier lives and to create peace on Earth.
Born Oct. 1,1925, on a dairy farm in Kelly, Ga., Emily was the second daughter of John Cooley and Martha Ethel Fears Thomason. Rural life during the Depression became even harder when her father died three years later and Ethel moved the family to Shady Dale. In 1942, Emily graduated from Monticello High School where she was active in Beta Club, basketball, drama and was voted "Flirtiest."
At age 15, Emily gratefully received a working scholarship to Berry College in Rome, Ga., where she earned her education working in the dining hall, sewing room, bakery and as part of the cleaning crew. Emily was active in the Home Economics Club, National Honor Society and cheerleading. She did, however, receive demerits for "walking too slowly" with her dates on campus. As a junior, she transferred as a junior to the University of Georgia and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in home economics in August 1946.
While working in UGA's dining hall, a tall, World War II veteran named Bob Ingram (America's first recipient of the Australian Cross) flirted with her for larger food servings. When she graduated with honors and began her teaching profession, Bob quit college to marry her on Dec. 29, 1946. During their almost 30 years of love and partnership, they raised three children and were leaders in the founding of two churches.
While Bob's career took the family through seven relocations, Emily's natural talents led to successes in a range of professional capacities. As assistant professor at Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio, she helped found the home economics department and introduced etiquette classes for men that became required by fraternities, all whilst raising her three children and earning 20 hours of credit towards a Master in Home Management from Ohio State University. During her time as a home economics teacher at Glynn County Junior High School from 1963 to 1971, Mrs. Ingram set the standards and habits for many future seamstresses, cooks and housekeepers. After a move to Charlotte, N.C., Emily founded a Baptist daycare program, and then her love of antiques led to opening Em's Look-A-Nook Antiques.
Eight years following Bob's premature death, Emily married Harvey Adams and embraced Harvey's children and grandchildren as her own. After moving to Harvey's home in Salisbury, N.C., she reopened Em's Look-A-Nook there. After an eight-year marriage, Emily returned to St. Simons Island and continued expanding her accomplishments. Never one to be afraid of a challenge, Emily acted as contractor on four houses - three of which are on St. Simons Island. Her love of travel took her throughout North America, Europe and on trips with Friendship Force to Australia, China, Holland and Japan.
Emily never stopped contributing to the St. Simons community. She was an active member of the Tree Commission during design of the Demere Road detour, was elected a lifetime member of St. Simons Garden Club and supporter of St. Simons Land Trust, become known as "Miss Em" to her Ocean Breeze neighbors and her 40 years at First Baptist Church St. Simons Island includes many service roles ending with president of Friendship Finders Sunday School Class at her death.
Emily is preceded in death by her parents, husbands - Robert Ellis Ingram Sr. and Harvey Adams; and sister, Martha Thomason Mallory.
Surviving are her children Gwen O'Looney (John) of Athens, Ga., Bob Ingram (Opal) of Salisbury, N.C., Libba Ingram (Natalie Eldridge); and granddaughter, Emily Eldridge-Ingram of Jamaica Plain, Mass. From her second marriage are her stepson, Bill Adams (Chelsea); and step-granddaughter, Cori Adams of Riner, Va.; stepdaughter, Mary E. Adams of Bradenton, Fla.; and step-granddaughter, Tania Pineo (Tom) of Mechanicsburg, Pa. Any list of loved ones would not be complete without mentioning her Mallory nieces and nephews, and dear friends, A.T. Galbreath and Kathleen Parmer of St. Simons Island.
A celebration of life will be held when safe to gather.
Friends and family who wish to honor Emily may give to the Emily T. Ingram Endowed Scholarship, established by her over 10 years ago. Donations can be sent to Berry College, Mount Berry, GA 30149-0069, or given online at Berry.edu/gift.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 18, 2020
