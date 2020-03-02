|
|
|
Mary Ethel Arnold Johns
Mary Ethel Arnold Johns, 87, of Nahunta, died Saturday at her residence after an extended illness.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Nahunta First Baptist Church and will be followed by a service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by singing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.
The Brunswick News, March 2, 2020
