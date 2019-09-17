Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmetto Cemetery
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Evelyn Hall Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Evelyn Hall Ford Obituary
Mary Ford

Mary Evelyn Hall Ford, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Brunswick, Ga., on July 8, 1933 to late Albert and Frances Drawdy Hall. She and her husband, Capt. Robert Ford, moved to Savannah in 1970, after his retirement from the United States Marine Corps. Mary's greatest joy in life was caring for her family as a homemaker, dedicated wife, and loving mother.

In addition to her husband, Mary leaves behind three sons and their wives, Robert and Kay Ford, Thomas and Vickie Ford, and Bryon and Angel Ford; two brothers; a sister; and six grandchildren who will deeply miss her.

Visitation was held on from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Palmetto Cemetery, in Brunswick.

Mary's family would like to thank Hospice Savannah and the many friends and family that helped care for her during her short illness; especially her granddaughters, Angela and Jennifer.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now