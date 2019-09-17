|
|
Mary Ford
Mary Evelyn Hall Ford, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Brunswick, Ga., on July 8, 1933 to late Albert and Frances Drawdy Hall. She and her husband, Capt. Robert Ford, moved to Savannah in 1970, after his retirement from the United States Marine Corps. Mary's greatest joy in life was caring for her family as a homemaker, dedicated wife, and loving mother.
In addition to her husband, Mary leaves behind three sons and their wives, Robert and Kay Ford, Thomas and Vickie Ford, and Bryon and Angel Ford; two brothers; a sister; and six grandchildren who will deeply miss her.
Visitation was held on from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Palmetto Cemetery, in Brunswick.
Mary's family would like to thank Hospice Savannah and the many friends and family that helped care for her during her short illness; especially her granddaughters, Angela and Jennifer.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 17, 2019