Mary Gailey



Mary Florence Gatti Gailey, 87, of Brunswick, died June 6 at UF Health Jacksonville.



A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, in Brunswick.



Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 13, 2020



