Mary Gailey
Mary Florence Gatti Gailey, 87, of Brunswick, died June 6 at UF Health Jacksonville.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, in Brunswick.
Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 13, 2020
Mary Florence Gatti Gailey, 87, of Brunswick, died June 6 at UF Health Jacksonville.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, in Brunswick.
Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 13, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 13, 2020.