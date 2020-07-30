Mary Gailey



Mary Florence Gailey was born on May 17, 1933, in Memphis, Tenn., into an American family of German and Italian descent. She was the oldest and only daughter of eight children. Within their small residence built onto the back of their familyowned cafe, her parents created a humble home through hard work, through lively games, through hearty food and through an abundance of love.



After graduating high school in 1951, Mary met her husband - the love of her life - Lonnie D. Gailey Jr. in Memphis, where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. They married on May 4, 1953, and enjoyed the military life along with their two children. Over Lonnie's 30-year career, they lived in various locations including Panama, Bermuda, Tennessee, California, Maryland, Hawaii, and ultimately Georgia, where he retired at NAS Glynco in 1974.



In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Mary loved reaching out to ladies through speaking and writing. She eagerly shared her unwavering faith in God after giving her life to the Lord on April 26, 1961. She was a natural teacher, writer, mentor, and friend. She taught Sunday School for over 60 years, including children's Bible clubs, junior girls, and most recently an adult ladies class called "The Roses." For more than 40 years, she also loved teaching at local nursing homes and speaking at various ladies' retreats. She enjoyed writing poetry and daily online devotionals. To those in our community, she was famous for her home published, "Thank You" tracts, which she handed freely to all who blessed her.



Mary went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, June 9 at 87 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete Angelo Gatti Sr. and Agnes Shanks Gatti; her brothers, Pete Gatti Jr., William Gatti, John L. Gatti and Tommy Gatti. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lonnie D. Gailey Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Gailey Morin of Brunswick; and son, Alan Lee Gailey (Cathy) of Chattahoochee Hills; her brothers, Joe Gatti (Pat), Albert Gatti (Brenda), and Louie Gatti (Shirley); grandson, Isaac Morin (Bethany) and their children, Ava, Addison, Luke, Abigail; granddaughter, Hannah Morin Ferrell (Jarred) and their children Peyton, Frankie, Knox; granddaughter, Brittany Gailey Stalnaker (Trey); and grandson, Kenneth Gailey.



Her life and her Lord were celebrated June 14, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church with family and lifelong friends. Pastor Mike Landrum and Pastor Isaac Morin (Inland Hills Baptist Church of Anaheim, Calif.) officiated the evening service. Pallbearers, who included Kirk Branch, Clayton Edgy, John Lane, Jeff Miller, Andy Simpson and Tommy Simpson, honored her life by carrying her in and out of the church. Her Sunday school class, The Roses, served as honorary pallbearers. She was laid to rest during a private family gathering on the morning of June 15, leaving the rest of us to strive to continue a Godly legacy. For those of us who called her Mary, Doll, Mom, Sis, Aunt, Nona and Great-Grandma, our lives are forever changed.



But God commendeth (proved) his love towards us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Romans 5:8 KJV Holy Bible



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 30, 2020



