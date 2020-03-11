|
Mary Frances Gould
Mary Frances Gould, formerly Mary Frances Young, passed away peacefully at sunset on March 8, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Pinkney Cannon Young, she was educated at Washington Seminary. A student of art, she developed a lifelong appreciation for the arts. In the 1940s she was a model and enjoyed success in that career.
She met James Gould III on a blind date, and that was the start of a 65-year love that was as strong on their last day together as their first. Married on Oct. 16, 1948, she moved with her new husband to his home on St. Simons Island, Ga. Mary Frances became involved in numerous volunteer organizations in the community. She was deeply involved in Christ Church, Frederica, working in many capacities for the betterment of the church. She supported her husband and father-in-law in their work to bring higher education to Brunswick. Her love of art led to numerous trips to the museums of Europe, along with visits to her family in Scotland. During her tenure as president of the St. Simons Library Board, she coordinated the publication of "Old Mill Days." In the preface she wrote, "It spans almost a century and what a century it was." That could sum up her own wonderful century.
Mary Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Dunn Gould III; and a daughter, Beckie Delia Gould.
She is survived by her two sons, James D. Gould IV and wife, Mae, and Cannon Young Gould Sr. and wife Beth; grandchildren, Rebecca Gould Strother and husband Gordon, Cannon Young Gould Jr., Summer Laurelyn Gould and Dixie Q. Gould; and great-grandchildren, twins, Waylon and Walker.
Interment will be Thursday, March 12, with a morning private graveside ceremony. An open reception of friends and family will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the parish hall of Christ Church.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 11, 2020