Mary Mastrianni



Mary "Mae" Frances Mastrianni passed away Oct. 21, 2020, in Hospice of the Golden Isles at 100-plus years old.



Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mastrianni; they were married for over 50 years.



Mae loved watching her favorite TV show, "General Hospital," which she watched for 50-plus years. She enjoyed baking for people and dropping off sweets to their home or office. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., to Margaret and Michael Kentos, she graduate from the first all girls Catholic Slovak Commercial High St. John's, in Bridgeport. She worked at Connecticut Web and Buckle as administrative assistant to the president for 30 years.



Mae leaves behind her daughter, Donna, of St. Simons Island; and her 17-year-old rescue dog, Mimi. Mae has many nieces and nephews in Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia and Maine, she leaves behind. She made many good friends here in Georgia at St. Mark?s Towers and Simons Island. She loved spending time with them all.



Private services will be held at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island.



In lieu of flowers: Do a good deed for someone in need.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, October 30, 2020



